Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 227,278 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

