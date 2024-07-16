Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $559.05.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

