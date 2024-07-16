Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 609 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $149.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.