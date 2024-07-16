Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

