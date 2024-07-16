Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $302.15 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.52 and a 200-day moving average of $270.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

