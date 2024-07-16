Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter.

GGN stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

