Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,871 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,507,000 after buying an additional 3,783,250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

