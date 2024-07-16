Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,983 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $110,244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after buying an additional 116,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

