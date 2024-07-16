Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,612 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Gladstone Capital worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

