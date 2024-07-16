Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 886 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.