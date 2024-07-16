Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $8,541,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

