Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,119,000 after buying an additional 3,912,569 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 849,229 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,030,000 after purchasing an additional 503,446 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

