Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

