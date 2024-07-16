Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

