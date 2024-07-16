Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 32.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

