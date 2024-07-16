Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $240,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.