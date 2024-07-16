Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $240,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.