Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $274,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,941.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,871.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,885.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

