Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $322,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

