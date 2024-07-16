Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $473,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,646 shares of company stock worth $4,152,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.