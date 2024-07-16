Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.