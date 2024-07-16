Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,208,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,277,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,337,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,951,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPMO opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.