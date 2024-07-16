Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,208,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,277,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,337,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,951,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPMO opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.64.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
