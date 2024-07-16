Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,727 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

