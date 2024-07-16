Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,896 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $408.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perion Network

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.