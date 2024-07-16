Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 458 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Edison International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

