Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 888 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,056 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

