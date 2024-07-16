Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in News by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in News by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of News by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. News Co. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

