Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

