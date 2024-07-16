Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

STZ opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

