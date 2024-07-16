Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 348 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $707.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $656.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

