Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,354 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

