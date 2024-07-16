Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,566 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.