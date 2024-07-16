Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $517,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $280.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.