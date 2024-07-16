Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 936.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 282,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

DBX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $6,437,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

