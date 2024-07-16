Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $210.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $212.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

