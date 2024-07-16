Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $223.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.