Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.55. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

