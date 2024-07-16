Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth $761,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 35.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFAR opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

