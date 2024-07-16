Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $235,996,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

