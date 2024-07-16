Avalanche Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $27.48 or 0.00042910 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.84 billion and approximately $417.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Avalanche alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,857,690 coins and its circulating supply is 394,511,320 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.