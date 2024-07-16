AWM Capital LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AWM Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average of $187.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

