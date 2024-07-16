Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $70.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -212.03 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after buying an additional 785,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,645,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,573,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

