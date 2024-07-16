Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Ayro has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.27.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.15). Ayro had a negative net margin of 7,280.18% and a negative return on equity of 113.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ayro will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

