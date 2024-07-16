Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 19.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

