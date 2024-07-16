B. Riley Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Booking in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $83.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $83.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,900.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $178.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2025 earnings at $18.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $46.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $99.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $46.89 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,088.00 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,859.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3,661.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

