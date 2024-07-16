B. Riley Weighs in on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $146.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 866.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

