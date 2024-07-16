Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $2.03. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,149,695 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 13.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,240 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 278,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 671,064 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

