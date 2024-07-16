Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $196.16 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.