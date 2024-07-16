Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.07, but opened at $95.13. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu shares last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 1,364,450 shares.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
