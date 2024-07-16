Banc of California (BANC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANC opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.01%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

